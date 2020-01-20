March held in Bluffton to remember Martin Luther King Jr.

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day was celebrated all over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. In Bluffton, the community held a march to remember the man who brought so many people together.
A community organizer says they came out because it brings the entire community together for equality.
Signs, marching, and food. It’s what brought everyone together to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Monday in Bluffton. Those who march started at Michael C. Riley Elementary School in Bluffton and walked a mile to Oyster Factory Park where dozens of locals gathered together in celebration of equality and peace.
Some of the marchers came from as far as Hardeeville to join in on the festivities and celebrate the day. One community activist says it was important children were involved in the parade so they would understand the importance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s work.
“It’s important that our youth as well be out here in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King," said Sharon Brown, community volunteer. "You know he did the tread water, pave the way for us, for equality. Even though you know sometimes there’s a little hiccup, but you know in honor of him. This is all about him. And this is all about fighting for freedom, equality, justice for everyone. Not just for me, not just for African-Americans but that we can live in harmony together.”
This was the 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade Bluffton has hosted. Volunteers hope people continue to show up and support the event for years to come.
