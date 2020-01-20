March held in Bluffton to remember Martin Luther King Jr.

“It’s important that our youth as well be out here in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King," said Sharon Brown, community volunteer. "You know he did the tread water, pave the way for us, for equality. Even though you know sometimes there’s a little hiccup, but you know in honor of him. This is all about him. And this is all about fighting for freedom, equality, justice for everyone. Not just for me, not just for African-Americans but that we can live in harmony together.”