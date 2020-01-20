Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebrated in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A morning of cold weather couldn’t keep people in Hinesville from coming out for the tradition that is the Martin Luther King, Jr. parade.
The parade brings together people of Liberty County, those from Hinesville to those from the smallest community. This year’s grand marshal was long time Riceboro mayor and community leader, Bill Austin.
“It's a great honor. Never thought it would be bestowed on somebody like me. But I really appreciate the honor. I'm enjoying it a little...a lot really,” Austin said.
But bigger than geography, the parade brings together people from diverse backgrounds.
That warms Hinesville resident, Carrie Harris' heart on a cold morning.
“It's a sign of unity and a sign that the community and the county are really coming together. That's a good thing. That's what Dr. King wanted. He wanted us to be unified,” Harris said.
This year's parade lasted roughly 70 minutes. Harris and others love to see it grow each year.
From here, the focus shifts to Bradwell Institute and a community-wide observance.
