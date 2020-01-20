Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Colder, Winter, Temperatures!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, it is cold this morning - much colder than previous mornings. Temperatures are in the low to mid-30s and, occasionally, it’ll feel colder with a breeze factored in.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the low to mid-40s by lunch; topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon.
There will be a brisk wind as times.
A significant freeze is likely tonight. Temperatures dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s by 7 p.m. and will be below freezing by midnight in many spots. Many communities are forecast to dip into the 20s Monday morning and may remain below freezing for several hours.
Prepare our house and garden for the freezing temperatures.
Cold weather persists through Wednesday morning ahead of a gradual warming trend heading into Friday as rain moves in ahead of the next cold front. Seasonably chilly weather returns this weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
