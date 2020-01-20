Richmond Hill aquatic center moving forward after consultant visit

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill is moving forward with its aquatic center proposal. The board of commissioners approved the project proposal in April of 2019.
Recently, a consultant came in to talk about what committee members would like to see in the center.
"Building an aquatic facility in Bryan County is an enormous project. It would be a lot to take on but I think we can do it, I think the right management is in place and if we market it correctly there's no reason why we can't make this work,” Bryan County/Richmond Hill aquatic center committee member, Tara Baraniak said.
Baraniak said not only are they running out of space in their current pool, but right now some swimmers also have to commute from Richmond Hill to Savannah every day just to train.
"I think it's sad we've got North Bryan County and they don't have any facility up there where people of all ages can learn to swim or just have a place to go cool off during the summer,” Baraniak said.
Though the project proposal was approved by the Bryan County board of commissioners, Baraniak said there's still work to do to move the project forward.
"We have a great need for all of Bryan County's residents to use it, but we would love to bringing people in from all over the nation, actually I think we could be hosting all types of meets and events to attract people off of 95 which is how I think we will help fund the project as a whole,” Baraniak said.
The current swim facility in Richmond Hill is the only one in town. With several swim programs held at the facility, sometimes there can be nearly 100 swimmers in the pool at a time.
"I feel like bringing an aquatic center here it will help bring like little kids can learn about to swim, it will help practicing, it will help even football players when they get injured they can swim for injuries and recoveries,” Camryn Baraniak said.
For competitive swimmers, like Baraniak, who left Richmond Hill, at one point, to go to one of the best swim schools in the country, says their current pool limits her and her teammates accessibility and ability to train properly.
"There's no room in the lanes, whenever we're swimming butterfly there's no way you can fit two people swimming this way and that way because you hit arms and you will hit the wall and there's just no room,” Baraniak said.
The same thing rings true for competitive swimmer Sebastian Rosales who is currently training to swim in the Olympics for his home country of Mexico.
"If we would get an aquatics center here I would be able to have way more space to do my training than being in a small lane all cramped with like ten people and I would be able to swim my best stroke which is butterfly and be able to swim a lot more efficiently,” Rosales.
Baraniak said there is no word on how much the project would cost, but it will be a multi-million dollar project.
The next step is to take the feedback from the consultants and bring the proposal back and determine what will work and what won't.
