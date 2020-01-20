Savannah law firm receives social media threat, decides to pull out of MLK parade citing safety concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Attorney Mike Hostilo says a threatening message on his firm’s Facebook page early Monday morning led to his team’s decision to pull out of this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade in Savannah.
Hostilo said the threat came from a man described as disgruntled who has reached out multiple times in the past on social media.
“Out of an abundance of caution for the citizens of Savannah and our staff and our team that worked hard to put the float together, we just decided to pull out," said Hostilo.
Hostilo added he had a premonition something like that would happen with publicity surrounding his firm’s sponsorship of this year’s parade.
“Dr. King, being an advocate of non-violence and things of that nature, I’m very distraught as you can tell. And it’s unfortunate that we have to come to this.”
Instead of participating in the parade, Hostilo and his team spent time at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club handing out book bags and celebrating Dr. King’s legacy.
