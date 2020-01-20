Savannah Police seek feedback on traffic concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police know you run into snags every day on your commute. They want to hear about it.
There’s a new button on the SPD website labeled ‘Traffic Concerns’.
That button will take you to a form, where you’re encouraged to send in tips for your traffic trouble spots.
This includes places where people speed all the time, intersections where no one can keep the right of way straight and dangerous roads.
Officers say they hear your traffic troubles every time there’s a chance for community feedback, and this makes it easier to reach out.
