St. Paul CME Church holds citywide worship service honoring Dr. King

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah church held a citywide memorial service honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
People filled the pews at St. Paul CME Church to celebrate the life and work of Dr. King.
The church's reverend says they like to invite everyone to the service, no matter the skin color or faith practiced.
He says this is a step forward in making Dr. King’s dream a reality, something, he says the country hasn’t achieved yet.
“They see the value in themselves, but they never forget the value in their neighbors," said Reverend Da’Henri Thurmond. "Whoever their neighbors are, they remember that we value one another.”
The citywide MLK worship service has been going on for the past 41 years.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.