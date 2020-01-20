Statesboro community comes together for Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, people packed Elm Street Church of God for the annual community observance. The parade Monday afternoon was a chance for people to reflect, celebrate, and focus on the future.
The parade filled North and West Main of downtown Statesboro as people lined the streets to be part of things. For organizers, it’s a chance to remember Dr. King and the sacrifices that brought progress in equal rights and to stem a tide of discrimination.
For many, its also a chance to look at current struggles and ways for our society, local and national, to move closer to equality. Community leaders tell me they’re encouraged when they see a diverse cross section of the community coming out to remember Dr. King.
“This is amazing for the city of Statesboro, to see the people coming out,” said Mayor Jonathan McCollar. "Seeing this crowd grow is very indicative of where we are as a community and the work that Dr. King has done. So we definitely want to celebrate. "
And one of the larger portions of the parade each year is the different student groups from Georgia Southern University - from fraternities and sororities to political and community engagement organizations.
