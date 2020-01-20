Vidalia community honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Vidalia, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks in the Vidalia community came out Monday for the 5th annual MLK parade to celebrate his legacy.
The parade route was filled with people celebrating and remembering all the pioneers who took a chance to stand for the rights of the people, but of course the focus was on Dr. King himself.
City officials, churches, bands and dancers waved to the crowds and even the Vidalia onion made an appearance!
Parade leader, Michael Johnson says it's great to see so many kids involved in learning and understanding the meaning of this historic day.
"He laid the foundation for them, and everyone, to have the opportunity to be judged by the content of their character not the color of their skin. Today is another opportunity for us to encourage them to believe and achieve all their dreams,” Johnson said.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.