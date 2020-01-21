Arrest made after high speed chase starts in Bulloch Co., ends in Metter

A high speed chase in Bulloch County ended in Metter on Monday afternoon thanks to multiple law enforcement agencies. (Source: Metter Police Department)
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A high speed chase in Bulloch County ended in Metter on Monday afternoon thanks to multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to Metter Police, the chase came westward from Highway 46 involving a white Lincoln, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia State Patrol. Metter Police and Candler County deputies assisted in attempting to stop the Lincoln.

The suspect drove to Boston Street in Metter. There he crashed and then fled on foot. According to the Candler County Sheriff’s Office, Bulloch County Deputy K9 Pike located the suspect under a mobile home on Boston Street. The suspect was then arrested.

