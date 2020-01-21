Burton man sentenced in murder, arson case

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) -A Burton man has been convicted of killing his neighbor and attempting to burn her body.
A release from the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s office in South Carolina says that John Preister admitted on Tuesday he helped murder Teresa Seigler in December of 2016.
They say after killing Seigler, he and two others then set her mobile home on fire to cover it up.
He was sentenced to 30 years for murder and 20 for second-degree arson.
Preister was the third and final defendant in the case. The other two have already been convicted.
