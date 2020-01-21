Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 1-21-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will keep us cold and dry through Thursday. The difference in air pressure from the high over us and the low pressure over the Bahamas will keep us breezy through Wednesday. The low will finally start to move to the east/southeast away from the southeast and our winds will decrease by Wednesday evening. A warm front will lift north of us Friday morning followed by a cold front Friday evening. This will bring a chance for showers Friday into Friday evening.