Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 1-21-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will keep us cold and dry through Thursday. The difference in air pressure from the high over us and the low pressure over the Bahamas will keep us breezy through Wednesday. The low will finally start to move to the east/southeast away from the southeast and our winds will decrease by Wednesday evening. A warm front will lift north of us Friday morning followed by a cold front Friday evening. This will bring a chance for showers Friday into Friday evening.
Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold, highs 44-47. North winds will gust to 25mph will keep wind chills in the 30s.Tonight will be mostly clear breezy and cold, lows 28-35 with wind chills as low as 19.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy and chilly, highs 53-57. North winds may gust to 25mph early.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear and cold, lows in the mid 30s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy, highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers through 4am, lows in the low 40s.
Saturday will see some early clouds then mostly sunny, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs near 60.
