Fire department proposing developmental impact fee for Beaufort

“What’s completely different about this is it is based on the projection of future capital needs of the department," said Chief Reece Bertholf with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department. "And it is only charge to new development and new commercial redevelopment. So it does not equally affect all residents. All residents in the city will not realize this fee, as a matter of fact it will only be a small handful that actually build a new home.”