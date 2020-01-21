Free Savannah rideshare service grows in popularity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A rideshare service offering free rides in a limited range of downtown Savannah has grown in popularity. Savannah’s Director of Parking and Mobility Services says that the Downtowner partnership will continue through the end of 2020.
“Cities that have this service, this is typically what they do," said Sean Brandon. "They just sort of year for year see where they are.”
The Downtowner fleet is currently made up of two cars and a van. Those three cars have helped get just over 50,000 people to their destination for free.
“Numbers-wise has pretty much exceeded every number that we thought it might be able to move in terms of people,” said Brandon.
Average wait times have hovered between 10-15 minutes for people hailing rides, and riders have been pretty pleased with the service, giving it a 4.9 out of 5 rating.
The service comes at no cost to taxpayers and is instead covered by funds from parking services.
“Which is things like people who pay at meters and garages, parking fines, tax dollars don’t fund this at all,” Brandon said. He says they may consider expanding their fleet as popularity grows.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.