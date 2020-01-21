Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — D.J. Funderburk scored 14 points before fouling out and North Carolina State overcame a second-half scoring drought of more than 10 minutes in a 53-51 victory against Virginia. C.J. Bryce added 13 points for the Wolfpack, including a jumper with 27 seconds left after allowing the shot clock to race to near 0:00. That made it 52-47. The victory ended an eight-game losing streak against the Cavaliers. Virginia had used a 15-0 run during the N.C. State scoring drought to take a 46-42 lead, but could not finish it off.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Evan Fournier scored 26 points and the Orlando Magic beat Charlotte 106-83, handing the Hornets their seventh consecutive loss. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Orlando, which closed out a six-game trip with a 3-3 record. Terrence Ross added 19 points. Malik Monk scored 20 points and P.J. Washington had 19 for the Hornets, who have not won since Jan. 4.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina still sits atop The Associated Press women's college basketball poll with Baylor in second place. The Gamecocks received 22 first-place votes from a 30-member media panel. The Lady Bears had six. UConn moved up to third after previous No. 3 Stanford lost to Oregon by 32 points. The Ducks moved up to No. 4. Louisville was fifth. Stanford fell to sixth. Oregon State, North Carolina State, Mississippi State and UCLA rounded out the top 10. Northwestern entered the poll at No. 22. It's the first ranking for the Wildcats since 2015-16.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Phil Snow is rejoining head coach Matt Rhule in Carolina as the new Panthers defensive coordinator. Snow previously served as defensive coordinator under Rhule at Baylor from 2017-19 and Temple from 2013-16. Snow has spent 37 seasons coaching college football, serving as a defensive coordinator at seven previous schools, including UCLA, Washington, Arizona State and Boise State. He also worked as an assistant coach with the Detroit Lions for four seasons from 2005-08.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tyasha Harris scored a season-high 23 points, including the go-ahead basket with 2:01 left, as No. 1 South Carolina rallied from nine-points down in the final quarter to outlast No. 9 Mississippi State 81-79. Mississippi State had several chances to go in front, but Rickea Jackson and Jordan Danberry both missed shots to put the Bulldogs back in the lead in the final two minutes. South Carolina freshman Zia Cooke stole Mississippi State's last inbounds pass with 4 seconds left and ran out the clock. Jackson and Danberry each had 16 points to lead the Bulldogs.
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jason Wade had a career-high 23 points as Old Dominion narrowly beat Charlotte 66-62. Kalu Ezikpe's fast-break dunk with nine seconds remaining sealed it for the Monarchs. A.J. Oliver II had 12 points for Old Dominion. Malik Curry added 11 points, and Aaron Carver had seven points and 15 rebounds. Drew Edwards had 18 points for the 49ers (10-7, 4-2). Jordan Shepherd added 15 points and six assists, and Jahmir Young had 11 points and six rebounds.