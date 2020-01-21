2 indicted in Historic District robbery, hijacking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have now been indicted in the armed robbery and hijacking of a City of Savannah vehicle.
The incident happened back in October and involved a vehicle used in a city ride-share partnership called Downtowner.
According to court papers, a driver was held at gunpoint and his Downtowner shuttle stolen. That reportedly happened on East Hall Street.
Kintrell Morris and Shania Wallace were indicted this January in connection to that incident. Both are charged with armed robbery and hijacking a motor vehicle.
