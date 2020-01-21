2 injured in shooting in 2500 block of Bull St., SPD investigating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Monday night.
Police say they were called to the 2500 block of Bull Street around 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival they found one individual with a gunshot wound. Later a second person arrived to the hospital with gunshot wounds and officers believe they were shot in the 2500 block of Bull Street as well.
At this time officers are working to find out if the two victims were shot at or if this was accidental.
