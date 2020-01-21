Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer on his way in his patrol car to a part-time job stopped an armed robbery and fired shots at several suspects. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the Baldwin County deputy noticed a clerk was being held at gunpoint at a Quick Pantry store in Milledgeville around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. Agents say as the deputy pulled into the parking lot, the clerk ran out of the store, followed by the robbery suspects,.Authorities say the deputy fired at the men and held two of the three suspects at gunpoint until additional officers arrived. No one was injured.