Nick Fitzgerald signs XFL contract

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WTOC) - Former Richmond Hill stand-out Nick Fitzgerald has signed with the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL.
The former Mississippi State quarterback spent part of the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, but was cut in October.
The Battlehawks already have another quarterback, so Fitzgerald will have to battle to earn the starting spot.
As a Bulldog, Fitzgerald threw for 6,207 yards in 45 games and 37 starts and ran for another 3,607 yards. He tossed 55 touchdown passes and also ran in 46 more scores.
Game one for St. Louis is Sunday, February 9th against the Dallas Renegades at 5:00 p.m.
