Protecting your plants in the cold

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the temperatures taking a dip, it might have some of you double checking your plants that may have started to bloom over the past couple months.
Well believe it or not, while many people may not be enjoying these colder temperatures, some of the plants at the Botanical Gardens don’t mind. In fact, Dr. Tim Davis says some plants, like roses, actually do better in colder temperatures.
Dr. Davis says when it comes to protecting plants, covering them with plastic is the best way to go. He says the best method is to cover them at night into the morning and take the plastic off for the rest of the day. He recommends never using sprinklers to protect your plants.
Dr. Davis says there are still some concerns with the changing temperatures.
“Where we usually run into trouble is if we get a lot of really warm and then very quickly we get a cold snap and these temperatures in the mid 20′s are probably not too bad, it’s when you get into the low 20′s upper teens that we start to see a lot of cold damage. We’ll see a lot of cold damage come June from having those nights that get down into the upper teens low 20′s after having days in the 80′s,” said Davis.
For the most part, Dr. Davis says plants are prepared for the cold and have mechanisms that help protect them from cold damage and keep blooming.
