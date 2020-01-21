Road work, ramp closures scheduled on Veterans Pkwy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you travel along Veterans Parkway, you need to be aware of some road work scheduled for this week.
Crews are continuing to make improvements to the parkway, including on some of the on and off-ramps.
Reeves Construction will be implementing ramp closures at the interchange of southbound Veterans Parkway and Chatham Parkway. Only one ramp will be closed at a time to facilitate resurfacing operations, and detour signs will be installed to direct drivers around the closure.
After the ramps at Chatham Parkway are complete, the contractor will be closing the southbound Veterans Parkway at State Route 204 ramp to complete resurfacing.
Drivers are advised to reduce speed, give yourself some extra time, and use alternate routes if possible during the next week.
The contractor expects all work related to the ramp closures to be completed next week, depending on the weather.
WTOC will continue to keep you updated.
