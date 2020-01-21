Savannah Children’s Theatre presents “Matilda: The Musical”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -There are many different ways to find that inner voice that is just dying to get out.
Morning Break’s Brian Byers joined the “The Matilda’s” at the Savannah Children’s Theater.
He went through intensive coaching with the two young girls that will play the role of Matilda.
“Matilda the musical, is all about wanting to change the world and even though you may feel that you are the underdog that you can change the world. Its also about finding your family and finding your tribe," said Laura Wild, the Savannah Children’s Theatre field trip director. "The kids are so amazingly talented. The kids, the big kids, we have an amazing adult ensemble. Its just such stellar work and fun and I’m just so privileged to be a part of it.”
The show will run for three weekends. Click here for more info on showtimes and ticket info.
