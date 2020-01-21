Savannah shelter making room ahead of cold evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Wednesday is going to be a cold night.
If you’re looking for somewhere in Savannah to stay warm, people can head to the Inner City Night Shelter on Arnold Street. Just make sure you’re there by 7 p.m.
The shelter typically has 75 beds for men and women, but brought out extra sleeping bags on Monday night to accommodate another 10 guests who needed to get out of the cold.
“We were kind of out of cots and mats so what we did was somebody had donated us some sleeping bags,” said Yvonne Pryor, the Executive Director Inner City Night Shelter.
Leaders say the cold weather not only brings in more people to stay, but it also means there is more need at the shelter. They have to keep their doors open throughout the day and also provide more meals.
“Now we’ve got people downstairs that are in the dayroom sitting there listening to music or watching television and it causes us to have to do lunch or mid-morning, or brunch or you know a mid-morning meal," said Pryor. "So this morning we had to serve an extra meal when we only do an evening meal, but we have to provide for them food through the day when we normally would not so it puts a little tax on us.”
Leaders say they’ll do whatever they can to help, but they know more help is needed which is why they are hoping to expand their facilities in the future.
