Tuesday: Frigid Morning, Cold Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, it’s very cold this morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s away from the beach; lower 30s by the ocean. It feels 5° to 10° colder than the actual air temperature when the wind blows.
Under sunshine, temperatures warm into the lower 40s at noon and peak in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.
Another freeze is likely tonight.
Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s Wednesday morning with, once again, an even colder wind chill. The temperature warms into the lower 50s Wednesday afternoon under sunshine.
Clouds and - slightly - milder air build in through Thursday and into Friday as the next cold front approaches with a chance of showers Friday; possibly lingering into Saturday.
A new round of cool air and sunshine filter in this weekend through early next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.