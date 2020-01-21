Two former Eagles on Super Bowl 54 rosters

“It’s big for Georgia Southern in general. You know, to have two young men, and I know Jerick is injured, but, you know, he would have meant a lot for that football team if he would have been able to play this year, but the things that Matt Breida has done for the 49ers, and you know, they were both just great Georgia Southern Eagles." Lunsford said. "They’re still actively involved. I mean, they constantly check up on our team, constantly check up on our players, they check-up on us, and I know last year, I was able to get Jerick on the phone with Shai [Werts] a little bit and just talk through things and Brieda obviously stays in touch with Wesley Fields, and then this year, they’ve been fully supportive, and we’re still trying to work to get them to a game, but I know it’s hard when they’re in the NFL and trying to work that out, but obviously it’s very good for our program. You know, it’s able to get Georgia Southern out on the national scene and for our recruits- they see that our guys have that opportunity, that NFL dream and then also having that Super Bowl dream.”