Volunteers honor MLK Day with day of service

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - While many had the day off Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Some took the day as a chance to do something that Dr. King prided himself in, serving others.
“What it does is it shows a selfless act of love. Which is exactly what Martin Luther King stood for,” said Executive Director of Family Promise of Effingham Leah Kessler.
Volunteers with Georgia Power teamed up with the United Way of the Coastal Empire for a day of service at Family Promise of Effingham.
A day spent painting, building shelves, doing some yard work and “just being in here and making our organization look beautiful,” said Kessler.
An organization that helps homeless families with children get back on their feet.
Something Kessler says they wouldn’t be able to do without support like this.
“We are a non-profit so anytime we can get folks to come out here and volunteer their time and resources, it’s a win for us.”
For the volunteers like Lonnie Shaw from Georgia Power, he couldn’t imagine spending their Martin Luther King Day any other way.
“A lot of people do have the day off, but we look at it as a day on. A day to give back to our community.”
A commitment to serve that leaders at the United Way, and their volunteer director Alish Esselstein, aren’t surprised by.
“This is why we love our community so much because on Holidays we have more people reach out who want to help those days.”
Not only does this day of service emulate the heart of Dr. King, but it also brings people from all different backgrounds and walks of life together in one place.
“On MLK Day you’re working side by side. Talking about your family, talking about the community, talking about how you can give back,” said Esselstein.
Reminding us, we’re not all that different.
