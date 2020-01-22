Buzzer beater sends Matadors past Lions; Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Memorial Day stays unbeaten in region play with thrilling win over St. Andrew’s

Buzzer beater sends Matadors past Lions; Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
Justin Ancrum is dogpiled after hitting the game-winner in Memorial Day's 53-51 victory over St. Andrew's. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | January 22, 2020 at 12:36 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 12:36 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The game of the night happened in the Matadome as two rivals, both unbeaten in region play, squared off in a game that came down to the last shot.

Justin Ancrum’s game-winner left his hands just before the buzzer and send the Matadors to a 53-51 win over the Lions. Ancrum had 21 to lead Memorial Day to the win that keeps them atop the GISA 2-AA standings.

AREA SCOREBOARD

Boys

Bradwell Institute 40 Effingham County 57 F

Glynn Academy 41 Richmond Hill 45 F

Statesboro 50 Wayne County 36 F

South Effingham 41 New Hampstead 76 F

Southeast Bulloch 71 Johnson 83 F

Benedictine 38 Windsor Forest 78 F

Beach 50 Islands 54 F

Appling County 55 Long County 61 F

Liberty County 72 Pierce County 67 F

Vidalia 53 Jeff Davis 66 F

Metter 66 Woodville-Tompkins 63 F

Portal 47 Savannah Country Day 65 F

McIntosh Co. Academy 58 Calvary Day 68 F

Savannah Christian 67 Claxton 54 F

Wade Hampton 50 Ridgeland-Hardeeville 69 F

Battery Creek 37 May River 58 F

GIRLS

Glynn Academy 66 Richmond Hill 27 F

Statesboro 33 Wayne County 40 F

South Effingham 50 New Hampstead 33 F

Southeast Bulloch 11 Johnson 84 F

Beach 33 Islands 29 F

Pierce County 57 Liberty County 33 F

Metter 51 Woodville-Tompkins 58 F

Portal 19 Savannah Country Day 35 F

McIntosh Co. Academy 58 Calvary Day 68 F

Savannah Christian 41 Claxton 49 F

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.