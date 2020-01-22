Buzzer beater sends Matadors past Lions; Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The game of the night happened in the Matadome as two rivals, both unbeaten in region play, squared off in a game that came down to the last shot.
Justin Ancrum’s game-winner left his hands just before the buzzer and send the Matadors to a 53-51 win over the Lions. Ancrum had 21 to lead Memorial Day to the win that keeps them atop the GISA 2-AA standings.
AREA SCOREBOARD
Boys
Bradwell Institute 40 Effingham County 57 F
Glynn Academy 41 Richmond Hill 45 F
Statesboro 50 Wayne County 36 F
South Effingham 41 New Hampstead 76 F
Southeast Bulloch 71 Johnson 83 F
Benedictine 38 Windsor Forest 78 F
Beach 50 Islands 54 F
Appling County 55 Long County 61 F
Liberty County 72 Pierce County 67 F
Vidalia 53 Jeff Davis 66 F
Metter 66 Woodville-Tompkins 63 F
Portal 47 Savannah Country Day 65 F
McIntosh Co. Academy 58 Calvary Day 68 F
Savannah Christian 67 Claxton 54 F
Wade Hampton 50 Ridgeland-Hardeeville 69 F
Battery Creek 37 May River 58 F
GIRLS
Glynn Academy 66 Richmond Hill 27 F
Statesboro 33 Wayne County 40 F
South Effingham 50 New Hampstead 33 F
Southeast Bulloch 11 Johnson 84 F
Beach 33 Islands 29 F
Pierce County 57 Liberty County 33 F
Metter 51 Woodville-Tompkins 58 F
Portal 19 Savannah Country Day 35 F
McIntosh Co. Academy 58 Calvary Day 68 F
Savannah Christian 41 Claxton 49 F
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.