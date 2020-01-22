Chatham Co. Commissioner Ellis announces bid for chairman position

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Another candidate has joined the race to become Chatham County Commission Chairman, a seat that’s up for grabs this fall.
So far, former Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman and former Chatham County Commission Chairman Billy Hair have officially said they’re running.
Surrounded by supporters, current 8th District Chatham County Commissioner Chester Ellis announced on Wednesday he will be among those vying for the County Commission chairman position in November, running on the Democratic ticket.
A focus of Ellis’ will be on establishing a master plan for Chatham County, and ensuring voices county-wide are heard to help determine what the priorities are and how the County will develop in the coming years.
“Whether we listen to the folks at Tybee, or whether we listen to the folks at Bloomingdale, or whether we’re talking about the folks in Thunderbolt, or whether we’re talking about the folks in the Highlands, if you listen to them because remember this: they live there every day," Ellis said. “So we have to have their input.”
Ellis says over the past decade, his involvement as a neighborhood leader in historic Carver Village, and as the District 8 representative on County Commission has prepared him to run for the Chair position.
Ellis praised current Chairman Al Scott and says part of his own strategy will mirror Scott’s efforts and leadership style, making transparency and inclusion top priorities.
