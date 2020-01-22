Chatham EMS looking to expand services in West Chatham

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The West Chatham area continues to grow, and Chatham Emergency Medical Services say they want to make sure they have the right resources to help those in need.
Chatham EMS is expected to make an announcement with St. Joseph's/Candler on Wednesday about improving medical services on the county's westside.
Those with Chatham EMS say more development and more people are coming to the county’s westside, specifically Pooler. And with the Georgia Department of Transportation planning construction at the I-95 and I-16 interchange, getting to Pooler quickly could be a challenge for some ambulances.
To avoid future issues, Chatham EMS says they’ve been looking at ways to find a permanent station in Pooler so that they have the resources available to those in that area.
Chatham EMS already has permanent locations in Port Wentworth, Garden City, and Bloomingdale that service the Pooler and Highlands area. But soon, they’ll have a fourth permanent location located at the St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital in Pooler.
Chatham EMS says the hospital is allocating a building for EMS and they plan to move in within the next 30 to 45 days.
“To be able to have crews starting in the day that they’re going to service the most is imperative. We are constantly moving resources throughout the county. At any time, we can have as many as 35 ambulances working throughout the county. So, to have a place where they can stop and get supplies is critical,” said Phil Koster, Chief Operations Officer for Chatham EMS.
For the time being, Koster says Pooler is being appropriately serviced. The new station will only help improve the services in West Chatham.
We expect to learn more about the improvement of services Wednesday when Chatham EMS makes the official announcement with St. Joseph’s/Candler. We will report on any new updates.
