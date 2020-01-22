Dave Turley’s Wednesday First Alert WX 1-22-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues to provide dry and cool conditions into Thursday. A coastal trough develops and brings a slight chance for coastal showers by Thursday afternoon. A warm front lifts north of the area Friday morning followed by a cold front Friday night. This brings a chance for showers through midnight Friday. High pressure returns for the weekend with cooler but seasonable temps and dry weather.
Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and cool, highs 51-54. NNE winds at 10-15 mph its gusts to 25mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly, lows 35-43.
Thursday will see a mix of and clouds with a 10% chance for showers, highs 57-61.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 50.
Friday will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Friday night will see a chance for showers through midnight then clearing, lows in the low 40s.
Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday will be sunny, highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 40s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy, highs in the mid 50s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows upper 30s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs near 60.
