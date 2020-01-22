Early-morning fire damages residential building on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - An early-morning fire damaged a residential building in Palmetto Dunes early Tuesday morning.
Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue says they responded to a reported structure fire on Dune House Lane around 1:15 a.m. and found heavy fire on one side of the building that contained four residential living units.
All occupants made it out safe.
Hilton Head Fire Rescue says there was fire damage to the entire roof of the building and the two second floor units. The two downstairs units experienced smoke and water damage as well.
Fire officials say the fire was accidental in nature and they will be meeting with insurance company investigators this week to continue their investigation.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.