GBI investigating chase and shooting involving GSP

MADISON CO, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they are investigating a shooting involving a Georgia State Patrol trooper.
The GBI says a trooper tried to make a traffic stop shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday night. A GBI press release identifies the driver of the car as 24-year-old Tim Carruth of Colbert, Ga. The release says that Carruth tried to drive away and the trooper performed a P.I.T. maneuver, pinning Carruth’s car on the side of Ga. Highway 72.
The GBI says that Carruth then got out of the car and began firing at the trooper with an assault-style rifle. The trooper returned fire, but neither were injured. Carruth then ran into a nearby field and escaped into the woods.
He was found two hours later by a K-9 with the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Carruth has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer with more charges are pending.
The GBI was requested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.