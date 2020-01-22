GBI investigating chase and shooting involving GSP

The GBI says a trooper tried to make a traffic stop shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday night. A GBI press release identifies the driver of the car as 24-year-old Tim Carruth of Colbert, Ga. The release says that Carruth tried to drive away and the trooper performed a P.I.T. maneuver, pinning Carruth’s car on the side of Ga. Highway 72.