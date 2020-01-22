Georgia Southern expanding Business Innovation Group in downtown Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern University footprint in downtown Statesboro could soon get even larger.
A building that housed an antique store for decades could hold part of Statesboro's future.
Dominique Halaby, from the university's Business Innovation Group (BIG), says they're hopeful a federal grant will help them turn the space into a place for fledgling businesses to grow.
“Not only does it breathe new life into an old building, it creates atmosphere that supports entrepreneurial growth in downtown Statesboro,” Halaby said.
The BIG already patterners with the city's downtown authority to offer a place for people to start a business. And it offers them help from university faculty and staff to grow enough to branch out on their own.
Halaby says the new building would offer more incubator room, but also larger conference areas for the tenants and downtown community.
“It gives us new space, a place where local residents, local businesses are able to gather in downtown,” Halaby said.
The two million dollar grant would cover 80 percent of the cost. Halaby says it’s an investment that grows new businesses, jobs, and revenue for Statesboro.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.