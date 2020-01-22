Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A monthslong recovery from arthroscopic knee surgery is finally behind Zion Williamson. The New Orleans Pelicans rookie and top overall draft choice is set to make his NBA regular-season debut Wednesday night against San Antonio. Williamson says he knows expectations are high but says he doesn't feel pressure. He says he loves basketball and looks forward to having fun playing after his difficult and sometimes frustrating recovery that dealt with more than the repaired meniscus in his right knee. Williamson says his rehab also address his flexibility as well as the way he moves and lands on the court.