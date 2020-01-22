Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican governor and first lady have announced a slate of legislative measures they want to see enacted to combat human trafficking. Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp unveiled the proposals on Tuesday. The legislation would make it easier for victims of human trafficking to restrict access to their criminal records. It would also add several felonies to the list of crimes that require registration as a sex offender. One of those is keeping a place of prostitution when the victim is less than 18. The legislation will be formally introduced next week and require lawmaker approval.