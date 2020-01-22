Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

Police say a pizza delivery man in North Carolina shot and wounded three suspects who tried to rob him. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that the man was delivering a pizza late the previous night at an apartment complex when he was approached by four suspects who pointed what appeared to be a rifle at him. He fired at them with a handgun, resulting in non-life threatening wounds for three suspects. Police say the suspects range in age from 15 to 20 and face robbery-related charges. Police say the robbers used a toy rifle painted to look more like an assault rifle.