Multi-vehicle crash shuts down westbound lanes of I-516 at Gwinnett Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A multiple-vehicle crash is causing significant delays on I-516 westbound Wednesday morning.
According to the Savannah Police Department, a log came off a log truck and several vehicles hit the log on I-516 westbound at Gwinnett Street. A total of nine vehicles were involved and two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Savannah Police expect the westbound lanes to be shut down for at least another hour. Drivers are advised to choose an alternate route to avoid delays.
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring you updates.
