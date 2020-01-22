New campaign targeting gun violence in Savannah

“There’s a saying in several communities that snitches get stitches and end up in ditches," said Chief Roy Minter. "Well, we’re here to say now is with CrimeStoppers new program, snitches can get riches. And we want people to know in our community that you can get paid for communicating crime information to us. And we’re especially looking for individuals who are willing to communicate gun-related crime information to us.”