Pulse Art and Technology Festival happening at the Telfair Museums’ Jepson Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night is opening night for the Pulse Art and Technology Festival in Savannah.
It’s happening at the Telfair Museums’ Jepson Center and continues all weekend.
“Well you’re not going to see anything else like this in Savannah right now I can promise you that,” said Harry Delorme, Senior Curator of Education.
From virtual reality, to video games and art that moves with you, the Pulse Art and Technology Festival has it all. Leaders of the exhibit say these interactive pieces help you to experience art differently.
“Interactive art appeals to a wide range of ages. You really don’t have to know a lot about art coming into it and it makes for a very memorable experience and one you can participate in.”
The art on display is from local and national artists. Some discuss climate change, while others challenge how you think about technology like the robotic kicking machine.
“I’m trying to make that a bit more physical and more tangible to people so they realize maybe consider what’s happening with their data when they speak to machines,” said featured artist Neil Mendoza.
There’s art discussing minimum wage, voting, even vanity. Artists say creating interactive, moving pieces that are relevant to issues we face helps bring art alive.
“It brings it into the present moment and it makes you realize that art can be so many different kinds of things and it doesn’t have to be precious and it doesn’t have to last forever,” said featured artist Alicia Eggert.
The Pulse Festival begins Wednesday night and runs through Sunday.
And for those who want to see the festival for themselves, Chatham County families can get free admittance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.