Representative Buddy Carter visits Charles Ellis Montessori Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia’s First District Congressman made a visit to Charles Ellis Montessori Academy in Savannah on Wednesday.
Representative Buddy Carter said he planned the visit after a student at the school wrote him a letter.
The school holds a special place in the congressman’s heart as his mother was the secretary there for 20 years.
He says not only is the school a special place but considers visits like this one a perk of the job.
“One of my favorite parts of this job is interacting with the students," said Representative Carter. "I find them to be just fascinating and their knowledge and their seeking knowledge it’s just so refreshing, so I’m looking very forward to this.”
He said some of the questions they asked were about the environment and the future. He says he always tries to encourage kids to get involved in government early on.
