Richmond Hill Council approves purchase of new fire truck

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -Richmond Hill City Council approved the purchase of a new fire truck for the fire department on Tuesday evening.
Captain Jordan Johnson who has been leading the efforts in getting the new fire truck for a little over a year now, says the truck will be a single rear wheel axle truck, meaning it will only have one set of wheels on the back.
He says it will also have a 500-gallon water tank and a 2,000-gallon pump, which will allow it to operate as both an engine and a ladder truck.
Captain Johnson says when it comes to insurance services office, or ISO requirements, there is a certain amount of personnel needed on call as well as certain types of trucks needed.
Johnson says the reason the new fire truck will help them keep up with the growing Belfast Keller corridor, keep up with ISO requirements and respond more effectively to calls.
“This truck allows us to whatever the future may bring we’re ready for it, and that’s the important thing we have to continue throughout protecting our citizens, protecting our visitors,” said Captain Johnson. “A lot of people need to remember this is right off of I-95 we get a lot of visitors on our exits, so it will allow us to protect our citizens and visitors and it gives us the range to really do whatever.”
Captain Johnson says they probably won’t physically receive the new truck for another 9 to 12 months.
