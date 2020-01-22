Savannah State’s new chief of police outlines goals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a new chief of police at Savannah State University and he brings over 20 years of law enforcement experience with him.
The new police chief at Savannah State has only been here for a month, but says he has big plans for the university.
Chief Fred Hammet has been in law enforcement for 28 years. He says his top priority is building relationships between police and students.
“I would like to make an impact on safety and security and community outreach on campus," said Chief Fred Hammet. "Law enforcement is about building relationships with students, faculty, and staff. So what I would like to bring is a safer campus. I would like to reduce crime on campus. I would like to build a relationship with the people we serve.”
Chief Hammett says the department plans to develop several programs to strengthen their relationship with students on campus.
During his time at SSU, he also plans on working with law enforcement agencies in the area to help make the university a safe place for everyone.
