Sheriff’s office seeks car stolen from Hilton Head Island apartment

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) -Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are trying to find a car that was stolen from a Hilton Head Island apartment complex.
The car is a 2015 Dodge Dart with a South Carolina license plate of QUR433. It was taken from The Legends apartment complex on January 20th at 6:30 p.m.
If you have any information about the vehicle please contact Staff Sergeant Calendine at 843-255-3427 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
