Top Teacher: Relinda Evans

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Relinda Evans keeps her kindergarten students at Pooler Elementary on their toes.
“I love it. I absolutely love it. Teaching is more than a job to me. It is my passion,” Evans said.
Evans has been a teacher for 11 years, but the classroom isn't where she thought she would be.
“Actually, I went to school for daycare administration, so I thought I was going to be an inspector. But when I did my practicum in the schools, I fell in love with the school environment, So I decided I wanted to be a teacher,” Evans said.
Evans says this is the first time some have been away from home, so she goes out of her way to make them feel welcome and make the parents feel at ease.
“I have to sometimes hug the parents and let them know that they are safe and secure, assure them that I am going to take care of your baby, make sure that your child learns, and that they feel safe and happy,” she said.
