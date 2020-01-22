Two new developments coming to Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Last March, WTOC discovered that Surf Lagoon in Pooler would be closing for good.
Now, about a year later, we’re learning more about what will be taking its place and how soon.
Surf Lagoon closed after the 2018 season. Now, the owners of the property, BPR Properties, say they’re ready to move forward.
“We’re going to be demolishing the water park as is, portions of it and we’re going to be converting it to the apartments,” said Jay Patel of BPR.
A plan Patel hope’s will follow the trend of other recent developments.
“We’re excited because the rest of the apartments are doing well, and Pooler has the growth to sustain it and I think it will be a really good, nice development.”
In a location they feel will be good for their future tenants.
“They can walk right next to the retail centers there or they can walk to the iMax theater, almost like a work, eat and play type of environment,” Patel added.
Which is also good news for local businesses like Ms. Polly’s Cake Giant.
“New business and new customers, that’s good for me,” said Manager Arshad Beckett.
As well as a relatively new restaurant, Asian River.
“Way more business and way more excitement,” said Asian River manager Katie Miller
While much of the focus in that area over the past year has been on the Surf Lagoon project, a new project off of Towne Center Boulevard got the go ahead at Pooler City Council Monday night.
The Hyatt House, an extended stay hotel, was given the green light.
Which means another hotel for Pooler, but like the apartment project, Patel see’s a demand for it.
“As a hotel developer is just naturally for us to progress with another hotel considering the market is doing well and can sustain it.”
Again, like the apartment project, it seems to have plenty of nearby support from Arshad Beckett.
“Hotels, apartments whatever bring the tourists in the people to this area that’s cool for me.”
Work on the Surf Lagoon apartment project should begin in late 2020 year with a goal of finishing with the next two years.
As for the Hyatt House Hotel, they hope to begin work midway through 2020 with a goal of opening in late 2021.
