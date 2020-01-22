Update given on Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace renovations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You might have noticed some changes at the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace. There’s a major project going on.
The Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace is currently being renovated to improve accessibility and restore spaces inside and outside of the home.
Monica Mastrianni is the head architect behind the renovation. She says these new developments will be beneficial for every visitor.
“The only new portion will be the connector building which will connect the two historic buildings on the ground and the second floor, so it will include an elevator so that all girls and all visitors will be able to access the second floor of those buildings as well,” said Mastrianni.
The Girl Scouts of the USA announced the project last November. They say this project will bring new handicap accessible entrances, ramps, and bathrooms.
They also plan on restoring existing gates, relocating the gift shop, and changing the main entrance to Oglethorpe Avenue.
Ruth Metzger has been with the Girl Scouts for 37 years. She says the renovation will be good for Girl Scouts now and well into the future.
“It will be for the past and the future of the Girl Scouts. We always like to think that we’re moving at the speed of the girl and I think that’s what we’re working towards with these renovations, to make sure they get what they need as for the past and for the future," said Metzger.
The Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace renovation will be complete this fall. And if you want to visit the house now, it’s still be open for visitors during the renovation process.
