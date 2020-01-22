Wednesday: Cold Morning, Chilly Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under some clouds, temperatures are in the upper 20s and lower 30s this morning with a brisk wind. It feels like it’s in the upper 10s and lower 20s with the breeze factored in.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the upper 40s by noon and is forecast to peak in the low to mid-50s this afternoon. The forecast remains dry and windy through the day.
You’ll want to keep a jacket around all day long.
Evening temperatures dip into the 40s after sunset - a coat may be needed. The temperature bottoms out in the low to mid-30s Thursday morning under a mostly clear sky.
Clouds build in Thursday and isolated showers are possible, inland, as early as Thursday evening ahead of the next cold front. Rain is likely along the front Friday, followed by a drier, sunnier and colder weekend forecast.
Stay warm,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.