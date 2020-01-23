Chatham County in need of hundreds of poll workers for upcoming elections

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Board of Elections is gearing up for a very busy election year.
Georgia's presidential primary is coming up in March and the big presidential election will take place this November.
In order to serve the thousands of voters expected at the polls this year, the board of elections is in need of poll workers.
With more than 90 polling locations across the county, Chatham County’s Board of Elections says it needs hundreds of poll workers.
The biggest election this year will be the presidential election in November and the board says they hope to have around 800 poll workers by then.
Right now, they are trying to recruit new workers to help during this election year.
Board of Elections member Antwan Lang says it's not too late for those who want to help with Georgia's upcoming primary. The roles vary, but poll workers can expect to help with the setting up and taking down of their polling location. They could also be checking ID's or greeting people and answering questions.
Lang says he hopes to have a variety of poll workers this year.
"We do need poll workers. We need people who want to be engaged in the political process when it comes to voting and dealing with citizens. We need poll workers in my age category, those who are in their twenties or thirties," said Antwan Lang, Chatham County Board of Elections member.
Some of the qualifications for being a poll worker include you must be 16 years of age or older. You must also be a U.S. citizen that can read, write, and speak English. You will also need a Georgia driver's license or a state-issued identification card.
Those interested should bring their ID to the Board of Elections Office on Eisenhower Drive. There, you will be able to fill out the application and ask any questions you may have.
Poll workers do get paid for both training and working on Election Day.
