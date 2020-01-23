The Citadel looks to end streak vs Furman

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Kaelon Harris, Tyson Batiste and Eddie Davis III have collectively scored 35 percent of The Citadel's points this season. For Furman, Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have scored 57 percent of the team's points this season.LIKEABLE LYONS: Lyons has connected on 33.7 percent of the 163 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 26 over the last three games. He's also converted 83 percent of his free throws this season.