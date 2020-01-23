Current sheriff, long time Evans Co. officer, retiring at end of the year

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A long time law enforcement officer will call it quits at the end of this year.
Evans County’s sheriff announced he won’t run for re-election after three terms and decades with the department before that.
Randall Tippins has been part of law enforcement more than 40 years in one way or another. That ends this year when he walks away at the end of his term and the end of an era.
He started as a Claxton police dispatcher in 1976, then joined the sheriff’s office in 1981. Aside from a year as a GBI narcotics agent, he’s been here ever since. He says Evans County and the world have changed plenty during that time.
“People don’t respect the police they way they used to. It’s just gotten harder to be in law enforcement,” said Tippins.
He says law enforcement has gotten more sophisticated and high tech, but it’s also gotten harder as those on the local level have to be ready for anything - from domestic arguments to hostage situations.
“You just didn’t see that much violence. You could talk to people and they would understand you. There is a lot of mental illness out there, there’s also drug abuse, from meth and others, that you can’t reason with.”
He says the rewards have remained constant, helping protect the community but also helping those who’ve made a simple mistake turn their life around before its too late.
Already, three of the sheriff’s deputies have announced they’ll run for the seat.
